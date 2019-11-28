Iran critical of Consulate attack, wants Iraq to punish attackers

Abbas Mousavi on Thursday conveyed Iran's strong protest to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran, saying that the Iraqi government has responsibility to guarantee safety of the diplomatic compounds and protect the diplomatic premises and staff from attacks.

Rioters set fire to Iranian consulate in Najaf late on Wednesday, Iraqi media reported. Najaf police has declared a curfew until further notice.

A total of 100 demonstrators were injured during the clashes between security forces and demonstrators near the Iranian consulate in Najaf. The diplomatic staff had evacuated the consulate beforehand.

Sumeria News channel reported protesters have set roadblocks on Karbala-Najaf highway by accumulating used tires of cars or trucks.

