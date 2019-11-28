Iran deports 67 illegal Pakistani immigrants

The Iranian security forces handed over the deportees to the local authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border post.

After completion of formal procedures, the Levies force gave the custody of the illegal immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Pakistanis who enter Iran illegally are identified every year by Iranian security forces. Iranian officials usually deport illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan exercise cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements of migrants.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish