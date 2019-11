Spokesman of Iraqi Border-guards Office Ala Alqeisi said Wednesday that Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has ordered reopening of Mandali Crossing with Iran.

He told Sumeria news network that the order was issued after all requirements to that have already been provided.

Iraqi border guards shut down the border post with Iran one month ago as per the order of the Iraqi premier to that effect.

