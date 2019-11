Najaf police has declared a curfew until further notice.

A total of 100 demonstrators were injured during the clashes between security forces and demonstrators near the Iranian consulate in Najaf.

Sumeria News channel reported protesters have set roadblocks on Karbala-Najaf highway by accumulating used tires of cars or trucks.

The diplomatic staff had evacuated the consulate beforehand.

