Lavrov: Eurasian economic agreement to positively influence Iran's economy

Responding to a question that what positive points are there in Iran's joining Eurasia in Diplomatic Academy on Wednesday, he added that finding new partners and easing trade relations with traditional partners will benefit Iran's economy.

He further noted that the US demand from Iran to implement JCPOA after its withdrawal from the deal is contradictory.

The US not only abandoned the deal but also prevented other countries from doing trade with Iran, he said.

In addition to the fact it has left the deal and prevents materialization of Iran's benefits under the deal, it has called on Tehran to fulfill all contents of the JCPOA and this is totally paradoxical.

