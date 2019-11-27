Iran's Faghani becomes best Asian referee of 2019

Also, the Iranian well-known referee stood in 12th place in the world, as the IFFHS reports.
Tehran, Nov 27, IRNA - According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Iranian international football referee Alireza Faghani became the best referee of 2019 in Asia.
Also, the Iranian well-known referee stood in 12th place in the world, as the IFFHS reports.
Alireza Faghani who was born in 1978 has been one of the successful referees of Iran.
