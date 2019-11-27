Rouhani: People's presence indicates nat'l power

Addressing a meeting of the Administrative Council of the East Azerbaijan Province on Wednesday evening and after the inauguration of several development plans in a video conference, Rouhani stated that the information "available to us" shows how much money the enemy has invested since two years ago, sending money, equipment, and engaging in propaganda on the one hand and heavy economic pressure on the other, it is trying to make its plan operational and to discourage people.

The high-ranking official said that the enemies were dreaming and thought the whole system would collapse if something happened.

President Rouhani said that the enemies thought that killing and civil war would occur, adding that they thought that destroying and burning a bank, the hospital and the destruction of people's property and assets could seize independence and freedom and force people to surrender.

The president stressed that "our noble people have shown to the world with their explicit actions that this nation will not succumb to external pressure and conspiracy" they may have criticism and have the right to express their criticism and advice but some want to take advantage of the situation and take people's safety away which is not acceptable.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish