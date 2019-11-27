VP: Progress of Iranian Women an exemplary model to tackle problems

Masoumeh Ebtekar described the status of women after the Beijing Declaration, especially in Asia, at the Asia-Pacific Ministers' Conference, which was held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Action Plan and noted that since 1985 attending the third Nairobi World Conference on Women and 10 years later in Beijing, to the present day, after 34 years of those efforts, we have witnessed the development of the status of women in the world and in Asia, pursued by women, civil society and governments.

The official particularly emphasized the advancement of women in Asia, including in Iran.

At the same time, armed conflicts and internal conflicts and foreign interventions have significantly damaged the most deprived communities, including the suburbia has changed the face of Asia. Climate change and environmental degradation have also had a negative impact on the region's natural capital.

"If democratic processes and economic growth, especially in West Asia, can be achieved, we can tackle insecurity, unilateral action, war and terrorism," the VP said. To do this, we need to work together to stop negative trends.

