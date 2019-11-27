Iran ready to barter goods with Pakistan, to trade in nat'l currency

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday, Massoud Khansari pointed to the increasing focus of Tehran Chamber of Commerce on developing economic and commercial relations with its neighbors after the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear deal and stated that Pakistan has great capacities.

Despite common borders, Pakistan can meet Iran's commodity need, especially in the field of agriculture and under the reimposed sanctions, he said. Of course, achieving this goal requires the Ministry of Agriculture to remove the cumbersome rules. In that case, not only will Iran's needs be met, but the amount of trafficking will also be reduced.

Khansari noted that, unfortunately, some of the problems have prevented the promotion of the country's commercial relations.

Referring to the talks he had made during his recent visit to China, the head of the Tehran chamber underscored that in the negotiations, the Chinese side expressed its willingness to invest in the construction of a power plant in Iran. If these power plants are built, their capacity can be used to export electricity to neighbors.

Khansari also made a similar proposal on Iran-Pakistan trade relations, referring to the proposal to establish an industrial border town between Iran and Afghanistan, which could greatly assist the manufacture, production, and exchange of goods needed by both countries and third markets.

The head of the Tehran Chamber believes that this solution will also help balance the trade balance between Iran and Pakistan.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish