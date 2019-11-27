Iran, China, Russia to hold joint drills

Rear Admiral Hussein Khanzadi told a press conference on the occasion of Naval Day on Wednesday that in the near future, trilateral drills with the participation of Chinese and Russian navies, as well as Iran's southern fleet will be held in the northern part of Indian Ocean.

The Navy's commander noted that the joint drills were primarily carried out last month and that the troops were preparing for the exercise.

The commander stated that the exercise will be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean by the end of the current Iranian year (started March 21). This training exercise within the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, commonly known as IONS will be held to strengthen convergence in the northern Indian Ocean naval forces and achieve security with the help of all naval forces in the region.

The Navy commander also announced the installation of perpendicular missile launchers on the Navy destroyers, saying that in this sample, all the missiles are collected from the deck and placed perpendicularly inside the deck.

