The 89-minute cinematic work depicts the story of an Afghan refugee named Azim who works at Tehran municipality. He intends to help his family travel to Germany illegally, the synopsis of the film reads.

Mohsen Tanabandeh, Mojtaba Pirzadeh, Fatemeh Hosseini, Fereshteh Hosseini, and Fatemeh Mirzaei are some of the cast members.

The 68th edition of the festival held in two German cities of Heidelberg and Mannheim on November 14-24.

