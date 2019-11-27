Leader says nation proves once again it is powerful

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with commanders and members of Basij (volunteer forces) from across the country.

Speaking about the recent unrest stirred up in different Iranian cities after the petrol price hike, the Leader said that it was a dangerous plot in which had been invested big money.

The sabotage and attempts to kill the people and damage public buildings and do evil on the pretext of petrol price rise were thwarted by the nation, the Leader noted.

The Leader said that the main foe that is global arrogance will be slapped in the face, then be forced to withdraw after watching the great movement made by the nation to support the Islamic system after the protests.

The following are excerpts of the address taken from www.khamenei.ir:

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the great Iranian nation for their magnificent movement during recent days. The people proved again that they are powerful and great, and defeated the big conspiracy of the enemy with their presence on the scene.

The grave, extensive and very dangerous conspiracy that Global Arrogance and Zionism spent so much on and worked for so that they could cause this destruction, villainy, and murder in Iran at a crucial time was quashed by the presence of the people.

"Police and security forces entered the scene and performed their duty, but what the nation did during this week was more important than any other measure. The movement started in Tabriz and Zanjan, spread to all cities, villages, and this great movement took place in Tehran.

"The system of domination is against freedom. The biggest freedom is a nation’s freedom and independence, which they are against. They enter via colonialism, then via Neocolonialism, today using new methods, soft war, and if they can and find it necessary using military force without hesitation."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish