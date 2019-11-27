Festival "Voice of Butterflies" expresses indignation about terrorism

The Voice of Butterflies was held in cooperation with the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism.

November 20 has been named by the United Nations as World Children's Day.

International Children's Day is not just a day to celebrate, but it is aimed at informing those around the world who have imposed violence in the form of abuse, exploitation and discrimination on children.

In 1925, International Children's Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare, and since then is celebrated on June 1 in most countries. Children's day is celebrated by UN on 20th of November.

Iran is also among those countries which has attended the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Speaking in the event, Masoumeh Karami, wife of the late Iranian quantum field theorist and elementary-particle physicist who was martyred said that Iran is one of the victims of terrorism and that terrorism has left over 17,000 victims.

She added that 12,000 of them have been martyred by the terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalq (MEK/MKO).

She added that Iranians have always sought peace, stability and security.

Since Iranian people have been harmed by terrorism they do not want others be damaged by terrorism.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Executive Director Henriett said that it is necessary for all countries which have joined the Convention on the Rights of the Child to realize views on supporting children's rights.

