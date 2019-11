The meeting held on the occasion of Basij Week started on November 26.

"The Basij is the popular driving force of the country vis-a-vis the US direct meddling in Iran's national affairs encouraging mob in the streets.

The Supreme Leader said in his remarks last year that Basij placed belief in faith and that is why the enemy and its agents are opposed to Basij.

