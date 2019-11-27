China terms honoring JCPOA only viable way for deescalation

"China maintains close communication with signatory parties to the JCPOA on the need to uphold and implement the deal," Shuang said speaking in his regular press conference.

"The Iranian nuclear stand-off has come to a critical stage," he said

"China believes that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only viable way to ease tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese diplomat said that the Joint Commission of JCPOA that may convene on December 6 must help regulate the international Agreement.

"We will attend the upcoming Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"We hope that this arbitral meeting will help all parties reach consensus on upholding the JCPOA, work out practical issues through consultation, and explore effective means of implementation, in particular with regards to restoring the balance of rights and obligations of all parties," Shuang noted.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that Joint Commission of JCPOA may be held on December 6 at the deputy ministerial level to discuss latest developments on the international accord.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) spokesman.

Germany, France, and the UK have not been able to take necessary actions to keep Iran satisfied after the US pulled out of the nuclear deal.

Their efforts such as SPV and INSTEX are nothing but mere statements that can’t meet Iran’s legitimate demands.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish