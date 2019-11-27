Zarif, Taliban's political officer meet in Tehran

Members of Taliban's negotiating delegation were also present in the meeting, IRNA reported.

In line with Iran's efforts to bring about peace and stability to Afghanistan, Tehran held such a meeting in continuation of negotiations between Iranian officials at the Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials including president and influential figures in that country.

In the meeting, Zarif expressed Iran's readiness to help hold Afghan-Afghan talks with participation of the government and all influential powers in that country.

Foreign Minister Zarif said that Iran is ready to develop economic and cultural cooperation with Afghanistan based on good neighborly interests.

Iran follows a policy of encouraging all sides in Afghanistan to find a solution through dialogue to ensure security in the neighboring country after exit of foreign forces.

Statistics show that about 10,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan due to terrorist attacks between 2007 to 2018.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish