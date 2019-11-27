Exhibit of Iran Int'l Maritime Industries opens in Bandar Abbas

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Director General of Hormuzgan province Industry, Mines and Trade Department Khalil Qasemi said that the exhibition displays all achievements of the knowledge-based companies specialized in maritime industries.

Some 150 Iranian and foreign companies are participating in the event which will work until November 29, he said.

Provincial Governor General Fereydoun Hemmati told the inaugural ceremony that upgrading the capacities of the Economic Zones of the Sea and the territorial waters can help sustainable job generation and greater income.

There are golden opportunities for progress in the field of economy and maritime industries which can be seized using domestic capacities, he said.

