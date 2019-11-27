Nov 27, 2019, 8:42 AM
Norway, Iran discuss boosting economic cooperation

Yazd, Nov 27, IRNA – Norwegian Ambassador to Iran Lars Nordrum on Tuesday held talks with Yazd Governor General Mohammad Ali Talebi to explore avenues to upgrade Norway's economic cooperation with Yazd province.

They reviewed ways to help improve economic and trade relations, Yazd province's economic ties with Norway in various domains including tourism, industry and trade.

The officials also focused especially on the ways for promoting tourism relations and using capacities of the Iranians residing in Norway to advance the agenda.

Kingdom of Norway is a Nordic country in Northwestern Europe whose territory comprises the western and northernmost portion of the Scandinavian Peninsula; the remote island of Jan Mayen and the archipelago of Svalbard are also part of the Kingdom of Norway.

