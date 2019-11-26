Iran, Japan sign MoU on medical services cooperation

According to the ministry's Tuesday report, the MoU was signed by Director General of the Ministry's International Cooperation Mohsen Assadi-Lari and Head of JICA Representative Office in Iran Yuki Kobayashi.

Based on the agreement, directors of Iran's health sector will use Japan's experience in the field through educational courses.

Deputy health minister for economic and mutual cooperation, Jalal Naeli said on the sidelines of signing the MoU that it was signed following the visit of ministry's delegation to Japan, based on which 60 managers of the health sector will travel to Japan to get acquainted with the country's latest achievements in the field of medical services management.

