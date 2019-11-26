Nakhchivan lifts visa requirements for Iranians

According to the report, entry visa for Nakhchivan is to be cancelled as of December 1, 2019.

So, the Iranian citizens are to be able to enter the autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan without needing to obtain a visa as of December 1 and they can stay there for a period of 15 days.

The report added that the Iranian citizens, who want to visit other areas in the Republic of Azerbaijan, should pay 20 dollars as visa fees. The visa needed for visiting other parts of Azerbaijan can also be obtained in Nakhchivan International Airport.

