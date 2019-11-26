Iran to attend Conference on Torture Ban

The Regional Seminar on Banning Torture, to be held on November 26-28 in Bali, Indonesia, will share experiences and capacity-building for governments in Southeast Asia and the region.

The purpose of the seminar is to strengthen the institutional and administrative frameworks for effective law enforcement, and the seminar is hosted by the Government of Indonesia as the principal state and the founder of the Convention against Torture Initiative.

The seminar is being held in partnership with the Association for the Prevention of Torture and is an opportunity for participants to use each other's experiences and strengthen their partnerships.

According to the report, Majid Tafreshi, is present at the seminar with the aim of expanding the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries, especially in the field of banning torture.

