Iran-China IoT Innovation Center inaugurated in Beijing

The center, which was launched this summer with the agreement of the Beijing ZPark Union of Internet and Technology Park of University of Tehran, has already had two successful participation in exhibitions at the Wuchi City and Schengen City Technology Expo (CHTF), during which companies were introduced by Iranian Knowledge-based companies and facilitated their interactions with their Chinese counterparts.

The first contract of an Iranian IoT company with its Chinese counterpart was also signed with the support of the center at this year's Schengen Technology Expo.

The Zpark complex is one of China's largest technology complexes, generating more than $800 billion annually.

This complex in which big companies such as Xiaomi, Didi, and Bido were founded and grown last year attracted $35 billion in foreign capital.

The Beijing IoT Congress was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

