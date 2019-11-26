Defense Ministry relying on domestic, indigenous capacities

The first training workshop on the implementation of the agreement on the construction and supply of 100,000 housing units of the Armed Forces was held at the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and some other senior officials on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Hatami termed the labor force as one of the key elements of security and stated that weapons and military equipment are other requirements for security, adding that "we have met the needs of the armed forces by relying on domestic and indigenous capabilities".

The Minister of Defense listed the issue of facilities, infrastructure and housing as another essential component of security in the Islamic system.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish