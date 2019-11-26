Over 4 billion kWh of renewable energy generated

According to the latest report of the Iranian Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, 76 million kWh of electricity and renewable energy sources have been generated in November this year.

Generating over 4 billion kWh of renewable energy sources by the end of November has saved the consumption of fossil fuels equivalent to 1.251 million cubic meters of natural gas.

This amount of electricity production from renewable energy sources and electricity efficiency by the end of November will save about 969 million liters of water consumption.

Electricity production from renewable energy sources and electricity efficiency by the end of November have prevented the emission of 3,022 tons of greenhouse gas.

Currently, 377 MW of renewable power plants are under construction in the country and the installed capacity of new energy has reached 847 MW, as well as 118 MW renewable plants installed in the country and another 37 MW. Power plants are under construction.

