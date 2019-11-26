New gas transfer of Iran south-north corridor launched

Elaborating on the construction and operation of new development plans for the Iranian gas industry, Salavati said that so far this year, part of the 9th nationwide gas pipeline, South Pars site 1 and 2 linking Pipeline, the Biram gas pipeline, the Kam Firouz gas pipeline, the Hemmatabad-Bar gas pipeline, and the Damavand gas pipeline have been gas-fed and put into stream.

The official said that since the beginning of the current Iranian year ( started March 21), about 400 kilometers of pipelines have become operational and injected by gas, and according to defined plans, 210 kilometers of new pipelines will soon enter the orbit.

Iranian Gas and Development Engineering Company’s official announcing that in the field of construction of new gas pressure installations so far, three units of Deylam gas power plant, 3 units of Ahvaz gas pressure boosting, 3 units of Hosseinieh gas pressure boosting, four units of gas pressure boosting in Kouhdasht and Parchin gas pressure boosting unit have been launched and put into operation.

9455**2050

