Minister: Iran-Syria to establish two joint-venture companies

Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday at the Iran-Syria Business Forum held in the Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

Major steps were taken in the joint Iran-Syria commission last year, he said.

Referring to the victories of Syria in recent years, he underlined that grounds for active role of Iranian companies in Syria are well prepared more than ever.

The high ranking official went on to say that today Syria housing projects including the construction of housing units as well as vital infrastructure development is the government’s priority.

Minister of Roads and Urban Development also said that the joint venture projects between Iran and Syria will be formed, stating that this company is to assign the projects to Iranian companies in Syrian winning the support of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

