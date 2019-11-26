Nov 26, 2019, 4:46 PM
Basij symbol of love, sacrifice, faith for Islamic Revolution's aspirations : IRNA chief

Tehran, Nov 26, IRNA- Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Zia Hashemi said on Tuesday that Iran's Basij (volunteer forces) is the symbol of love, sacrifice as well as faith for the Islamic Revolution's ideals, adding that overwhelming majority of Iranian people adore the spirit of Basij.

Speaking on the significance of being a Basij member at IRNA premises in Tehran, Zia Hashemi called on Basij members to cooperate collectively for taking serious steps toward the development of the country.

There were many ups and downs in security and politics at the early post-revolution era, he said noting that the country was in need of more coordination and unity in line with its objectives achieved through the directive of the late Imam Khomeini who called for the establishment of the Basij.

Being a Basij member was spread among people from all walks of life and was blossomed out during the Sacred Defense, Hashemi reiterated.

He described Basij as the symbol of spiritual purity, adding the culture of becoming a real Basij member should be promoted.

