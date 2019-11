The 8-minute animation film ‘Am I a Wolf’ directed by Amir-Houshang Moein was screened at the 5th Animation Marathon in Greece on November 21-24.

Also, the cinematic work 'The Fisherman and Spring' directed by Hassan Soltani went on screen at the 3rd Geo Film Festival in Italy on November 21.

Earlier, ‘Am I a Wolf’ received the Golden Dove Award at the 62nd Leipzig Festival in Germany that was held on October 28-November 3.

