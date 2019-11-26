Poland businessmen keen on investment in Iran

Rahim Banamolaei said in an interview with IRNA that an Iranian business delegation visited Poland and held talks between private companies from Alborz province and the economic activists of the province of Sicily, Poland, on common co-operation strategies.

He said that during the visit, Iranian delegation held constructive talks with Polish officials on facilitating and developing business relations, Banamolaei said that one of the Iranian proposals to the Polish private sector is to further deepen trade ties.

If the Iranian embassy in different countries around the world discuss expanding export of goods and imports our needs, especially raw materials, it will certainly address most of the challenges of money transfer, said the head of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture .

According to statistics, In 2017, trade between Iran and Poland totaled $230 million. Iran's main exports to Poland include Crude oil and derivatives of oil, petrochemicals, fruits, dried fruits (mainly pistachios and dried grapes) dates, plastics and plastic products, iron and steel, rugs and fitted carpets.

Poland's main exports to Iran include Agricultural machinery, food products, medical equipment and instruments, glass and household appliances.

