Foyle Film Festival was held in Derry, Northern Ireland on November 15-24.

‘Fun Fair’ had earlier attended international festivals in London, Tirana and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

According to IMDb, the movie narrates the story of Majid a financially struggling man comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife Sara.

