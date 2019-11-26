Iran among top five countries in contest of air-rifle shooting

Ali Dadgar said on Tuesday that Iranian Federation has obtained six quota for the ranking of the Olympics for the first time and it is one of the brightest achievements of the Federation this year, adding that National Federation of the Shooting Contests aims to get four quota for the ranking of the global rankings.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the five countries that have won all their Olympic quota in the first stage.

