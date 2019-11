Speaking to IRNA, head of Isfahan Pardis Cinema Mohammad Panahi Nejad said Poland Film Week will be held aiming to screen top works simultaneously in Isfahan Pardis Cinema, Iranian Artists Forum and Shiraz Pardis Golestan.

The special guests will be deputy head of the Polish Film Directors Guild and famous Polish filmmaker, he added.

Also, a film workshop on 'Iranian-Polish Art Cinema and Co-production is slated to be held in Iran.

9376**1424

