'Night of the Full Moon' acclaimed in Estonia

The movie was screened in the presence of Abyar, Iranian actor Houtan Shakiba and its producer Mohammad Hossein Qasemi and more than 500 audiences.

"Night of the Full Moon" is a 2019 Iranian drama film written and directed by Narges Abyar.

The film is based on the true story of the brother and sister-in-law of Abdolmalek Rigi, the former leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in the Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

It is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, The Cannes, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Warsaw, and San Sebastian.

