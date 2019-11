These respirators, made from nanofiber, have been exported to South Korea, Thailand and Turkey among others.

Nasim Gholami Shahbazi, President of Nano Tar Pak company, says that Iran alongside the US and the Czech Republic are only a number of countries that possess the knowledge and technology to use nanofiber.

She mentioned that products by her firm are much cheaper to their rivals.

