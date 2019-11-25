Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Iran stress cultural cooperation

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Writers Guild President Asem Yadegar said that the enclave and Iran should engage in publishing joint books and organize poetic nights in Western and Eastern Azarbaijan Provinces in a bid to expand cultural cooperation.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Ahmad Hoseini.

Yadegar mentioned that Iran has rich culture and such cultural cooperation can enhance mutual understanding between Iran and Nakhchivan.

