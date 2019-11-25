Nov 26, 2019, 12:12 AM
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Iran stress cultural cooperation

Baku, Nov 25, IRNA - Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Iran mull expanding cooperation in cultural areas, especially creating unity between their writers and poets. 

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Writers Guild President Asem Yadegar said that the enclave and Iran should engage in publishing joint books and organize poetic nights in Western and Eastern Azarbaijan Provinces in a bid to expand cultural cooperation. 

He made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Ahmad Hoseini. 

Yadegar mentioned that Iran has rich culture and such cultural cooperation can enhance mutual understanding between Iran and Nakhchivan.

