US a threat to int'l peace, security, Iran says

Addressing the 24th Annual Conference of Members of Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague, he called for destruction of the weapons immediately and further supervision by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over destruction of US chemical weapons before the deadline set earlier.

Describing the US unilateral sanctions as shameful and inhumane, he recalled 32nd anniversary of Saddam's chemical attack on Iranian civilians in Sardasht, saying that the sanctions have created obstacles in the way of producing medicines and meeting other urgent medical necessities for the victims of the chemical weapons.

He also called on the international community to counter the sanctions which are in fact economic terrorism and flagrant violation of the International Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He stressed the necessity of dealing with the American measures to prevent transfer of drugs to member states as crimes against humanity.

Highlighting universality of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, he maintained that the Zionist regime's stubborn refusal of accession to the convention is the main obstacle to the implementation of the convention, pointing out that the regime owns plenty of stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, calling for all measures necessary by member states to force the regime to join the convention.

The 24th Meeting of the Conference of the Convention of Chemical Weapons opened today, Monday, in The Hague and will continue until November 29.

