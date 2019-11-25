Iran’s Influenza Vaccine has good quality in world

On Monday, Mohammad Mehdi Goya said at a news conference on seasonal flu that despite cruel sanctions, fortunately, there is no shortage of medicines and seasonal flu vaccine in the country.

The official went on to say that seasonal flu medicine has been provided by the Ministry of Health and the Food and Drug Administration since last winter and there is sufficient seasonal flu and vaccine available in the public and private sectors throughout the country.

The vaccine available on the market is the best type of influenza vaccine in the world, which has entered the country under the Food and Drug Administration’s supervision.

9455**2050

