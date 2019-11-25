Iran among top five in air rifle

Noting that 72 years have passed since the founding of the Federation of shooting in the country, but the best performance of the federation has been obtained in difficult conditions of this year, Ali Dadgar pointed to Iran's shooting position in the world and said that various countries have invested heavily in the field of shooting, while Iran despite all restrictions on various fields have been fought by athletes from other countries and have earned great honors in this regard.

He made the remark that while "we are struggling to provide small shots, India has had its small shots for the next four years, but the results of the shooting team of the Islamic Republic in recent months have been remarkable.

Dadgar said that gaining 6 valuable Olympic quotas for the first time in the federation's history is one of the brightest achievements of the federation this year and that the four quotas are targeted through global rankings.

The official emphasized that the Islamic Republic is among the five countries that have won all of their Olympic quota in the first stage, stating that Qom shooters have the opportunity to win four more quotas through the World Ranking.

