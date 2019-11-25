Nov 25, 2019, 8:13 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83568875
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC commander terms recent sedition result of enemy defeats in past 40 years

IRGC commander terms recent sedition result of enemy defeats in past 40 years

Tehran, Nov 25, IRNA - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) underscored that the sedition that took place in recent days was the result of all the major failures that the enemy had received from the Islamic Republic and the great nation of Iran over the past 40 years.

Addressing a large gathering of people in Tehran on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami said that today with your gathering here in the heart of the World Islamic Revolution, Tehran, you defused aggressive policies and the illusions of the US as the greatest enemy of human history.

Addressing the crowd, the senior commander said you are defeating all arrogant powers, adding, "You must believe that the war that started on our streets these days was a complete global scenario."

"This war is over. You did vigilantly. Those moments when you should not join the enemy; you kindly separated your ranks from the enemies, and today when you were expected to attend, you were present. Islam and Iran were honored, and the enemy was desperate about the glory of your presence," Major General Salami said. 

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 10 =