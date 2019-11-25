IRGC commander terms recent sedition result of enemy defeats in past 40 years

Addressing a large gathering of people in Tehran on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami said that today with your gathering here in the heart of the World Islamic Revolution, Tehran, you defused aggressive policies and the illusions of the US as the greatest enemy of human history.

Addressing the crowd, the senior commander said you are defeating all arrogant powers, adding, "You must believe that the war that started on our streets these days was a complete global scenario."

"This war is over. You did vigilantly. Those moments when you should not join the enemy; you kindly separated your ranks from the enemies, and today when you were expected to attend, you were present. Islam and Iran were honored, and the enemy was desperate about the glory of your presence," Major General Salami said.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish