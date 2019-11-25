Envoy: CTBT realization relies on nuclear weapons owner's commitment

Addressing the 53rd CTBTO Preparatory Commission Meeting, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna reiterated Iran's principled and permanent position on the importance of eliminating all kinds of nuclear weapons.

He also stressed supporting CTBT objectives.

"We believe that owners of nuclear weapons have a special responsibility in implementing the treaty, he said urging these governments to be committed to spirit and text of the treaty," Gharib Abadi added.

He emphasized that the need to create balance in allocating budget and human resources to all verification regimes categories and also improving capacity-building by the signatories, especially developing countries.

The 53rd session of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission started work in the attendance of signatories' representatives on Monday and will be underway until Wednesday.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments.

It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on September 10, 1996, but has not been enforced, as eight specific nations have not ratified the treaty.

