Veep says exports makes up Iran's main economic driver

Eshaq Jahangiri on Monday referred to the neighboring countries as the most important non-oil export market at a meeting of the Resistance Headquarters, saying that the neighboring countries' annual import market with more than $1,100 billion a year is a huge development potential for the country's exports.

He emphasized the necessity of developing non-oil exports as one of the most important economic drivers, noting that exports are rightly one of the most important economic drivers because the development of non-oil exports will be accompanied by the prosperity of different sectors of production and employment in the country.

The first vice president also referred to the planning and targeting of the country's banking system to give more financial supports to the economic sectors, he said.

Jahangiri also pointed to the decline in the country's oil revenues and government budget constraints and went on to say that fortunately, non-oil exports have been able to meet a large portion of the country's foreign exchange demands and have prevented shortages in production.

