Plots of US, Zionists foiled by Iranians, gov't spox says  

In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a rally in Tehran, he stated that some people were worried about the rising gas prices whereas others took advantage of the situation and damaged the public and private properties and assets catastrophically.

The government has differentiated the protesters from the rioters, he said, adding the protest is welcomed but the overseas currents seeking to overthrow Iran for years have taken advantage of last week's situations.

The Persian-language media abroad acted as the headquarters of war and did whatever they could in this regard, he pointed out.

Rabiei reiterated that Americans were aiming to create division among Iranians, but they gained nothing.

