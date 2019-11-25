Iran must strengthen cooperation with North Korea

Speaking to IRNA on Iran-North Korea communications record, Boroujerdi noted that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and North Korea have been very peculiar throughout the years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, especially during the difficult times of the imposed war that will never be forgotten. The visit of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to North Korea during the last year of his presidency and his historic meeting with the then leader of that country also had a significant impact on strengthening relations between the two countries.

He stressed that Iran-North Korea's leaders have always been keen on strengthening and expanding cooperation as a strategic policy, noting that North Korea's strategic policy is quite unlike South Korea, whose policies were practically a subordination of the United States.

The parliamentarian went on to say that unfortunately, despite Iran's extensive trade cooperation with South Korea, we have seen many projects abandoned in the Islamic Republic of Iran following pressure from the current US administration. In this regard, "I believe that in the future, the Islamic Republic of Iran should not forget this wrong policy of South Korea towards our country."

