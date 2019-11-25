Armenia backs barter trade with Iran

In a meeting with the Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari on Monday, he said that establishing permanent contact between the two sides help resolve problems.

Referring to deeply rooted ties between the two countries, the envoy said that Armenian Embassy is ready to assist Iran's private sector.

"Iran's economy boasts about a higher capacity both in natural resources and human resources," he said, noting that proper combining and use of the two fields will help Iran's economy develop with higher potential so that it will not be influenced by outside pressures.

Khansari, for his part, referred to excellent economic relations between the two countries, hoping that Iran's private sector would be able to use Armenian Embassy's high capacities.

"We have worked out a barter trade mechanism with China to minimize banking transactions," he said adding that mechanism can also be used in trade exchanges with Armenia.

Implementation of Eurasia Agreement has created a suitable ground for boosting trade relations with regional states including Armenia, he said.

Highlighting role of Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber, Khansari expressed the hope that it will be able to identify untapped economic potentials between the two sides' businessmen.

