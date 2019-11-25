Nov 25, 2019, 5:13 PM
President appoints Abbas Keshavarz as acting minister of agricultural jihad

Tehran, Nov 25, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani in a decree on Monday appointed Abbas Keshavarz as acting minister of Agricultural Jihad.

According to the Article 135 of the Constitution and taking into account your scientific and invaluable experiences in the field you are appointed as acting minister of Agricultural Jihad Ministry, wrote president in his decree. 

President Rouhani wished him success for his new post.

Abbas Keshavarz had already served as deputy agriculture jihad minister for farming affairs.

Mahmoud Hojjati resigned from his post as Minister of Agricultural Jihad and his resignation was accepted by President Rouhani on Monday.

