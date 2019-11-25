Iranians slam rioters, foreigners' intervention

In the wake of recent riots and insecurity in Iran and damaging public properties on the pretext of amending oil prices, Iranians denounced foreigners' intervention and destroying people's properties.

The event is underway with the participation of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, Chairman of Omid faction in Iranian parliament Mohammad Reza Aref and some other officials.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said last Monday (November 18) that people have stayed away from rioters intending to create an atmosphere in which the voice of protesters could not be heard.

People are worried that the rising gas prices may result in an increasing inflation rate, he said, adding that there is no room for such concern as the government would give a proper and timely response.

Unfortunately, we saw that some of them set the banks ablaze, attacked military and law enforcement centers and infrastructures such as gas, and attacks on people's property, he noted.

