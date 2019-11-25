Iran's non-oil trade with Iraq increasing

Nasser Behzad told IRNA that in the previous fiscal year (starting on May 21, 2018) the volume of trade exchange was about $10b and is now standing at $6b in the first seven month of this year.

Iran is ready to facilitate Iraq's exports to Iran to reach a trade balance between the two countries, he said.

Most of the Iranian exports to Iraq meet the demands of Iraqi nation and to the same reason the Iranian made products are welcomed in Iraq, Behzad said.

He said that a 20-million dollar perspective has been planned for the trade between the two neighboring countries with the aim of creating employment opportunity and economic development.

Bahzad said that about three million Iraqis directly and about 15 million Iraqis indirectly are engaged with business interaction with Iran.

Iran is the only country that pursues the revival of the industrial town in Iraq.

