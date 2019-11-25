Iran urges IAEA to keep its impartiality

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Mousavi expressed hope for continuation of cooperation between Iran and IAEA during term in office of the new chief of the agency.

He also called on the IAEA to distance from any bias and keep its impartiality.

Regarding Iran's complaint against Persian language broadcaster in London, Mousavi said during the unrest in Iran, we observed that foreign media were encouraging the rioters.

He added that the London-based Persian language TV broadcasters stopped their routine operation and broadcast extraordinary TV programs to encourage riots.

He also urged other countries to shoulder their responsibility in this regard and respond over evil acts of rioters and terrorist groups.

Regarding South Korean representative's visit to Iran, Mousavi said that after US imposition of sanctions against Iran, South Korean customers said they are not able to comply with their commitments with regard to payment of debts while Iran protested over the delay.

Then South Korea requested to send its representative to Iran, he said expressing hope for continuation of trade cooperation and honoring their commitments.

Commenting on remarks made by Former Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, he said that al-Jubeir often makes remarks which are not compatible with realities and the Saudi Government's policy toward Iran.

Iran does not consider such the circumstances presented by him and some other officials in the region as convincing, Mousavi said.

The fact that Iran is willing to conduct negotiations to restore security and stability to the region and that such a resolve should not create an illusion for the opponents that they will be able to set any conditions.

Stressing the fact that good neighborly ties with the regional states are Iran's foreign policy priority, he said that Iran is seeking to establish good neighborly relations based on non-intervention in internal affairs of each other.

Mousavi dismissed the US court ruling requiring to pay $180m to the American-Iranian journalist Jaison Rezaian.

Mousavi said that based on evidence and his own confessions, Rezaian had been taken on security charges.

Mousavi noted that Iran has ruled out Rezaian's complaint in the US.

Elsewhere in his speech, Mousavi said that Iran's SABITI oil tanker was attacked by large-scale destruction means.

Iran reserves the right to take reciprocal action against any country creating nuisance to Iran.

With regard to some Western media claims over leaking Iran's information in Iraq, Mousavi said that based on the preliminary investigations these documents are not valid.

Finding so-called documents without any evidence against Iran in a neighboring country with which Iran has strong relations is not difficult, he said stressing that Iran has no hidden issue in Iraq.

He categorically ruled out any accusation against Commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Qasem Soleimani, Mousavi said that their hatred of General Soleimani is natural, because, he was an effective person in fighting terrorism and Daesh.

The spokesman cited the joint military drill with some Arab countries, saying Iran took part in the joint military exercise as its routine practice in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and such maneuvers will have no effect on our strategies.

He said that internet was disconnected in Iran due to security matters, saying Iran recognizes free access to information.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted the remarks made by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on economic diplomacy and that the Iranian diplomatic missions must work to develop economic cooperation with the outside world.

Elaborating on killing of an Iranian in Istanbul and rumors on his running a Telegram opposition channel, Mousavi said we are waiting for an explanation from the Turkish security officials.

