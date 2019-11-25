ICT Minister says US addicted to sanctioning others

Reacting to his name placed in the US sanctions list, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that the sanctions imposed on the pretext of human rights issues and access to information are a big lie, raised by the US government.

He said that the Ministry had no role in deciding to cut telecommunications link during the unrest, and that was the US lie in this regard.

Noting that the United States, the so-called advocate of freedom of expression and humanitarian values declares that they are concerned about access of the great people of Iran to Internet, he said that the great people of Iran have not forgotten Trump's remarks in which he called the Iranian people terrorist.

If the United States seeks to expand the information and access of the Iranian people, why Iranian patients suffering from cancer and the children suffering from rare EB disease cannot receive medication due to the US sanctions?.

"Why Iranian start-ups, businesses, and programmers have been deprived of so many requirements for their jobs in the field of technology?", he asked.

Emphasizing that the unrest on the Iranian streets was inspired and trumpeted by the United States and the US officials in charge of enforcing sanctions on Iran including Brian Hook.

Azeri-Jahromi said that the propaganda against Iran are doomed to failure, and will create managerial embarrassment for the US officials while the Islamic Republic of Iran has been growing stronger in the region.

