Iran takes presidency of Int'l Wushu Federation medical committee

Tehran, Nov 25, IRNA – Iranian official Amir Abbas Lashgari has been selected as head of the medical committee of the International Wushu Federation

Lashgari had earlier been a member of the committee for eight years.

Last year, he was also selected as head of the medical committee of the Wushu Federation of Asia.

Lashgari, a prominent medical figure in the sports field, has served as chairman of the medical committee of the Wushu Federation of Iran for many years.

Thanks to sports diplomacy and achieving various victories in important international competitions, Iranian Wushu has no special position in Asia and in the world as well.

